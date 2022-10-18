Dubi Cummings accepts the donation check on behalf of the hospital. Board members Laurie Evans, Phyllis Stokke, Marilyn McGinley, Jannell Sailer, Jackie Grubb, Diane Goodman, Liz Martin, Merri Jo Hendrickson and Carol Jensen presented the check.
The Williston Hospital Auxiliary, one of the few auxiliaries still active in North Dakota, recently donated $10,146.63 towards the purchase of three new Intensive Care Unit bed mattresses for CHI St. Alexius Health Williston. All proceeds from the fundraisers the Auxiliary puts on and from the gift shop go directly to the hospital for needed equipment and other needs that arise.
Throughout the year, the Auxiliary hosts several fundraisers including the annual bedding sale, a Halloween popcorn cake sale, the garden party, a Christmas bake sale, and a special gift shop Christmas Wonderland promotion. The recent bedding sale brought in $2,400.
The Auxiliary has also established some traditions including giving May Day flowers and Christmas treats to patients in the hospital. Volunteers also knit and donate caps for all newborns born at the CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Birth Center.
“The mission of the Auxiliary is to assist the hospital in whatever area we can from volunteering to financial,” Publicity Chairman for the Auxiliary Marilyn McGinley said.
On Oct. 28, the annual popcorn cake sale will take place in the hospital cafeteria. Sales open at 7:20 a.m. and remain open until all the cakes are gone.
On Nov. 12, the gift shop will sponsor its fifth annual Winter Wonderland promotion for 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. where people can come shop for their holiday decoration needs.
The Auxiliary is always looking to welcome new members and anyone with a few hours to spare per week is invited to become a volunteer.