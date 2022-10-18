Williston Hospital Auxiliary presents $10K check to CHI for new mattresses

Dubi Cummings accepts the donation check on behalf of the hospital. Board members Laurie Evans, Phyllis Stokke, Marilyn McGinley, Jannell Sailer, Jackie Grubb, Diane Goodman, Liz Martin, Merri Jo Hendrickson and Carol Jensen presented the check. 

 Williston Hospital Auxiliary

The Williston Hospital Auxiliary, one of the few auxiliaries still active in North Dakota, recently donated $10,146.63 towards the purchase of three new Intensive Care Unit bed mattresses for CHI St. Alexius Health Williston. All proceeds from the fundraisers the Auxiliary puts on and from the gift shop go directly to the hospital for needed equipment and other needs that arise. 

Throughout the year, the Auxiliary hosts several fundraisers including the annual bedding sale, a Halloween popcorn cake sale, the garden party, a Christmas bake sale, and a special gift shop Christmas Wonderland promotion. The recent bedding sale brought in $2,400. 



Tags

Load comments