The Williston Fire Department is showing its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association by helping to raise funds to help transform the lives of children and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and other muscle-debilitating diseases.
More than 40 members of the fire department will be taking to the streets on Wednesday, Aug. 21 for the department’s annual “Fill the Boot” campaign. From 4:30 to 7 p.m., the fire fighters will be at the intersections of 11th Street East and University and 26th Street West and 16th Avenue West with boots in hand, asking for donations to the MDA, a tradition fire fighters across the country have been part of for 65 years.
“We are thrilled to be working with the Williston Fire Department for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” MDA Development Director Julie Slotten said in a release to the Williston Herald. “The dedication of these fire fighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Fargo. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”
Slotten added that the funds raised with Williston’s 2019 events will provide support to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in a variety of ways, contributing funds to research and life-enhancement programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and care centers, including the MDA Care Center at Sanford in Fargo. The funds have also helped more than 160 local children to attend the MDA Summer Camp in Maple Lake, Minnesota, all at no cost to their families.
The Association has been working with the International Association of Fire Fighters since 1954, with the IAFF serving as the Association’s largest national partner. To date, the IAFF have raised more than $650 million for the MDA.