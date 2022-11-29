Catholic Health Initiative (CHI) donors are invited to a Snazzy & Jazzy event at the Old Armory on Saturday, Dec. 10.
It's the second year of the event, which debuted in 2021 after COVID restrictions made it difficult to hold large gatherings.
Up to 125 CHI St. Alexius Health donors will take part in this year's Snazzy & Jazzy evening, which begins at 6 p.m.
"We really wanted to do a different kind of event for our donors," Foundation Coordinator Brittny Mayo said.
Mayo recalled last year's event as a highlight after all the pandemic regulations.
"It was the first year we were able to have more than 20 people in a room without masks. It was kind of nice to say 'thank you' and do something nice for our donors," she said.
With 102 years of support from donors, CHI St. Alexius Health continues the tradition of honoring them in 2022, Mayo said.
A key aspect of honoring donors entails hors d'oeuvres with CHI St. Alexius Health leaders including Lorrie Antos, VP of Patient Care Services and interim President; Joe Ruark, VP of Operational Finance; Marcia Benway, Marketing Specialist; and Mayo.
"We'll also have our Oncology Director, Marti Volz, if anyone wants to talk about anything oncology related," Mayo said.
As the name implies, Snazzy & Jazzy features jazz music. Snazzy is a result of a recommendation from one of last year's organizers, alluding to the many cancelled events during COVID.
"'It would be really nice to do something snazzy,'" Mayo recalled one of her colleagues saying. The word stuck and it was deemed that jazz music was a natural fit for a wintertime celebration.
This year, Cold Beans is playing after a sit-down dinner, scheduled for 7 p.m. Cold Beans plays keyboards, horns and flutes.
"They're just a lovely duo out of Minot," Mayo said.
During a break, guests will be entertained by children playing Christmas music on instruments provided by Harmonic, a local organization.
"Harmonic helps link up kids with instruments and instructors," Mayo said.
Snazzy & Jazzy 2022 is sponsored by Riddle's Jewelry, FCI Constructors, Johnny's Tavern and Cyndy Aafedt. American State Bank and Trust is the corporate sponsor of the event.
"They sponsor us every year," Mayo said of American State Bank. "These [events] are only possible because of our sponsors."
One of the most anticipated events of the evening is the "Diamond Pull" and a chance to win a $7,000 ring from Riddle's Jewlery.
Davy Daniels and Olga Moony of Riddle's will be on hand during the Diamond Pull. For $100 per box, donors can enter to win a diamond-studded ring. Tickets to join in the raffle are sold only during the event.
"Last year, I think we had somebody buy five boxes," Mayo recalled, explaining that 75 boxes appear to contain a ring, but only one has the $7,000 glittering prize inside.
Mayo hesitated to call Snazzy & Jazzy a fundraiser. Instead, she referred to the event as a "donors thank you."
"If we do have any surplus, it will go to our Greatest Need fund," she said, alluding to CHI St. Alexius Health's in-house collection, which supports a variety of projects for the hospital.
At last year's Snazzy & Jazzy event, CHI executives cited several accomplishments including serving 7,500 patients from April to December 2021, establishing a walk-in clinic, increasing staff and expanding facilities for patients.
"I look forward to this event all year long," Mayo said. "It's a lot of fun. It's good to meet some of our donors, including some of our employee donors."