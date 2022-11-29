Snazzy & Jazzy

A $7,000 ring, surrounded by diamonds and donated by Riddle's Jewelry, is the big prize at CHI St. Alexius Health's Snazzy & Jazzy donor event

 CHI St. Alexius Health Williston

Catholic Health Initiative (CHI) donors are invited to a Snazzy & Jazzy event at the Old Armory on Saturday, Dec. 10.

It's the second year of the event, which debuted in 2021 after COVID restrictions made it difficult to hold large gatherings.



