The Williston Chamber of Commerce is hosting a mental health first aid course to help individuals understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adults.
Let’s look at the numbers:
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 130 people die by suicide every day on average.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that over 84,100 overdose on drugs each year.
Nearly one in five people living in the United States lives with a mental illness according to the National Institute for Mental Health.
With numbers as shocking as these, having a mental health first aid course offered in the region could be a great step towards combatting mental health and substance abuse issues.
On Wednesday, June 22 at TrainND Northwest, Calli Thorne, certified speaker, trainer, and coach with he Maxwell Leadership Team and Mental Health First Aid facilitator, will lead the course being offered. The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and lunch will be provided.
McKenzie County Community Coalition sponsored the event so that there would be no costs to participants. Those wishing to attend should be 18 or over.
“I believe anyone and everyone should have this training. We all know someone, if not yourself, that has been impacted by mental health and the need has only grown over the years,” Thorne said.
Ideal participants will want to learn how to recognize the signs of mental health distress in their employees, customers, clients, students, coworkers, and others they interact with in the community.
“Together we can strengthen our workforce and our community by knowing how to help others when they aren’t sure how to help themselves,” Thorne said.
“I often ask people if they’ve done first aid or CPR training before and many say that they have. Then I ask how many have done first aid training and very few even know it exists,” Thorne continued. “This is one more tool to help people make a difference, if not save a life of another human.”