Mental health issues are major concerns in every state. North Dakota is no exception, as Williams County's recent distribution of 2023 community grants demonstrates.
In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Economic Development Week, and National Tourism Week, Williams County announced recipients of grants awarded so far in 2023.
According to a Williams County press release, "more than $1.2 million in grants" were awarded through the Behavioral Health Grant Program. It is the first cycle of the Community Project Assistance Grant Program, and the first cycle of the Tourism Grant Program in 2023.
"Grant awards serve as a way to fund a diverse set of projects and initiatives that aim to increase quality of life, expand availability of services, and overall enhance a community," the press release states. "All awards are pending until an agreement is in place."
Behavioral health grant recipients
The Program provides one-time grants for "adding, enhancing, and increasing behavioral health services in Williams County," according to the press release.
Choice Recovery Counseling, PLLC – $109,100: Vehicle for Peer Support Specialists (PSP) to serve clients, two years of salary for one additional PSP, tuition for Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) Training
ConnectUs Foundation – $50,000: One year of salary for a Nurse Navigator
ConnectUs Therapy – $56,000: Tuition for employees to attend ASAM and EMDR training; funding to support the upskilling of two current providers to become dually licensed as Licensed Addiction Counselors
Kaleidoscope Behavioral Health – $14,400: Tuition for attending training and educational conferences; gap funding to onboard a Nurse Practitioner; employee retention incentives; and supplies
Milestone Health Partners – $172,700: Funds to cover supervision of Post & Predoctoral Trainees; salary and bonus for one psychologist; outreach and therapy services for Family Crisis Shelter
Northwest Therapy Services – $80,000: Gap funding for salary of a behavioral health provider and onboarding to software; hiring Incentives; renovation of space
The Fred and Clara Eckert Foundation for Children dba “Eckert” – $68,000: Funding toward a vehicle for supporting/transporting clients; hardship
Tina Nordaune/PlayWorks Individual and Family Therapy – $83,800: Renovation of basement of building to increase provider space and build out outdoor therapy areas
Williston Basin School District #7 – $39,000: Funds for WBSD7 students to receive telehealth services
Wilmac Multidistrict Special Education Unit – $30,000: Hiring incentives for additional social workers
Total: $703,000
Project Assistance grant recipients
This was the first year that Williams County awarded Community Grants. The Community Grant program was formulated in an effort to help jump-start community projects that generally serve the public’s needs and interests. Applications for Cycle 2 of Community Project Assistance Grants will open on Aug. 1, 2023.
Acro Stars Gymnastics – $50,000: Remodel Ray Grain Palace for gymnastics facility expansion
Choice Recovery Counseling, PLLC – $2,650: Enable individuals in recovery to attend group yoga classes
Coyote Clay Target League – $50,000: Construction of a Clubhouse and four skeet/trap combo fields.
James Memorial Preservation Society – $16,400: Replace windows in the original portion of the building
Mon-Dak Gymnastics Support Group – $50,000: New facility for gymnastics program
Norseman Museum/Tioga Historical Society – $50,000: Demolition project to expand museum
Ray Golf Association – $65,000: Replace golf course irrigation system
Save Red Mike, LLC d/b/a The Links of North Dakota – $40,000: Upgrade/improve golf course irrigation system
Western Star Foundation – $15,000: Funding for Mental Health First Aid classes
Wildrose Housing Inc. – $35,950: Replacement of siding, stairs, and wheelchair ramp on four-unit apartment building run by a nonprofit
Williston 4 Kidz – $20,000: Playsets for new play/after-school care center
Williston Parks & Recreation District $55,000: Resurface tennis courts and basketball courts at Davidson Park
Williston State College Foundation – $50,000: Baseball and softball field turf project
Total: $500,000
Tourism Grant recipients
The Tourism Grant Program is funded by proceeds from Williams County hospitality taxes for the purpose of promoting, encouraging, and attracting visitors to come to Williams County. Applications for Cycle 2 of Tourism Grants will open on June 1, 2023.
Save Red Mike dba The Links of North Dakota – $5,000: Events & Advertising Grant – Advertising on digital billboards and XWA airport
Fort Union Muzzleloaders Association – $4,000: Events & Advertising Grant – Rendezvous demonstrators
ND Fishing Tournaments LLC – $5,000: Events & Advertising Grant – Lewis & Clark Big 10 Showdown Fishing Tournament meal for participants
Black’s Maze of Dreams – $8,000: Capital Grant – Mining sluice attraction
Ray Golf Association – $5,000: Capital Grant – HVAC to allow for year-round events
Buffalo Trails Museum $5,600: Capital Grant – Dismantle and repair existing 1800s log cabin
Dark Acres – $2,400: Capital Grant – Animatronic for Haunted House
Coyote Clay Target League – $4,000: Capital Grant – Appliances for clubhouse/concession
Total: $39,000