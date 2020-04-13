Many people have had their wisdom teeth removed. When people discuss wisdom tooth extraction with their healthcare professionals, it’s not uncommon for them to wonder why all four teeth must be removed, especially if only one tooth or even none of the teeth are causing any pain or are infected at the time of surgery.
According to the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the location of wisdom teeth at the back of the mouth make it difficult for people to keep them free from plaque and food. Wisdom teeth also may trap harmful bacteria that can contribute to gum disease, decay and infection.
By removing all four wisdom teeth, surgeons can greatly reduce this risk. But some may wonder why a less proactive approach is not recommended. For example, those who are less than enthusiastic about having their wisdom teeth removed may wonder why they cannot simply wait to see if the teeth do not cause any problems once they grow in, and then just keep them if no issues arise.
While that’s within patients’ rights, extraction is often recommended when people are young because, at this stage in a person’s life, the wisdom teeth are not completely formed. That means the surrounding bone is softer and the risk of damaging nerves or other nearby structures is smaller than it would be if the extraction is delayed until the wisdom teeth have fully formed.
By having all four wisdom teeth removed before adulthood, people are greatly reducing their risk of both surgical complications and consequences that can adversely affect their overall health.