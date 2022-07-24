In the United States there are approximately 600,000 cancer deaths per year. While advances in cancer treatment are helping to improve survival thus encouraging and bringing hope to many, there is also opportunity to help reduce the risk of developing cancer.
Approximately 30% of US cancer related deaths are related to tobacco use. Cancers associated with tobacco use include lung, head and neck, esophagus, stomach, colon, pancreas, liver, kidney, bladder, cervix, and leukemia.
Alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk for developing certain cancers. This includes an increased risk for the development of esophageal, colon, liver and breast cancer.
More than 1 million cases of skin cancer are diagnosed each year. Both sun exposure and tanning beds contribute. Risk reduction is accomplished by using hats, protective clothing, sunglasses, and sunscreen with SPF 30 or greater especially between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM.
Physical activity appears to reduce the risk of developing several cancers including colon, breast, liver, stomach, and pancreas. A sedentary lifestyle is associated with 5% of cancer deaths.
It is estimated that obesity is associated with the development of 20% of cancer cases. This includes esophageal, stomach, liver, colon, ovarian, uterine, kidney, pancreas, gallbladder and postmenopausal breast cancer.
Nutrition also plays a role. There are dietary patterns that are associated with protective benefits. Unhealthy dietary patterns are those with highly processed food products including meat products with nitrite preservatives and packaged snacks. An example of a healthy dietary pattern is the Mediterranean diet which includes whole bread, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, fish, and olive oil. Coffee and tea consumption is associated with a slightly reduced risk of developing certain cancers including skin, liver, and prostate cancer.
One of the more controversial topics pertains to supplements. Currently it is recognized that calcium intake up to 1250 mg/day may have a protective effect for developing colorectal cancer, however calcium doses of 2000 mg or more per day may be associated with an increased risk of developing prostate cancer.
Infectious agents are also associated with increased cancer risk. Helicobacter pylori with stomach cancer and mucosa associated lymphoid tissue lymphomas. Human papilloma virus with squamous cell cancers of the head neck, cervical cancer, and anogenital cancer. Epstein-Barr virus with Burkitt lymphoma. Hepatitis B and C with hepatocellular carcinoma. Human T-cell lymphotropic virus type I with adult T-cell leukemia. Human immunodeficiency virus with Kaposi sarcoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
The use of aspirin and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs is associated with a lower risk for developing adenomatous polyps and colorectal cancer.