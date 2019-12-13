There are just a few days left to enroll for health insurance in the 2020 Marketplace plan. Here’s what you need to know:
• Coverage from the 2019 Marketplace coverage created under the Affordable Care Act will begin January 1. Visit https://www.healthcare.gov/login to login and update your health care plan selections.
• Those who were enrolled last year who do not update their plan by Sunday, Dec. 15, will be automatically enrolled in the same plan as last year. That’s not the best option however. Plans — and prices — do change. Last year’s plan may not be the best for you.
• Financial assistance is based on expected 2020 income. If you fail to update this information, you could end up paying more for monthly premiums, or worse, you may wind up owing money on your federal taxes later.
• You can cancel your Marketplace coverage at any time. You might do that, for example, if you obtain other health coverage.
• There are three “metal” categories of health care plans available. Silver plans fall between Gold and Bronze plans, and are the middle-ground option. For Williams and McKenzie counties, Sanford Simplicity is the cheapest (silver) plan, with a $4,750 deductible per year. Depending on family size, residents of Williams and McKenzie counties can expect to pay between $397 to $1031 per month for coverage.
• Costs have gone up slightly. The average monthly cost is $387 per month or $4,644 per year for North Dakota’s marketplace, which is a 4 percent increase over 2018, according to an analysis by LendingTree. Catastrophic plans rose the most, an average of 19.41 percent from 2018 to 2020.
• Tips on choosing the best plan are available at https://www.healthcare.gov/choose-a-plan/comparing-plans/.