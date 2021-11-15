Bone marrow plays a vital role in the human body. The American Society of Clinical Oncology notes that bone marrow makes more than 200 billion new blood cells every day, and each of these cells has an important job. When an individual’s bone marrow becomes diseased, a transplant may be that person’s only chance for survival.
The process of donating bone marrow is complex. But donating bone marrow undeniably saves the lives of thousands of people every year. Though people who need a bone marrow transplant may find a match with a family member, Dr. Ernesto Ayala, a hematologist/oncologist with the Mayo Clinic, notes that matches within a family are found only about 20 to 25 percent of the time. That underscores the importance of bone marrow donation and the need for more people to sign up to be marrow donors.
Be The Match® is a marrow registry operated by the National Marrow Donor Program. Over the last three decades, Be The Match® has helped connect bone marrow donors with those in need. Be The Match® notes that understanding the process of bone marrow donation may compel even more people to sign up for the registry, which could ultimately lead to even more lives being saved.
Does bone marrow donation require surgery?
Be The Match® notes that bone marrow donation is a surgical procedure conducted in a hospital. During the procedure, doctors use needles to withdraw liquid marrow from both sides of the back of a donor’s pelvic bone. Anesthesia is administered during the procedure, so donors will not feel any pain as the liquid marrow is withdrawn.
Does donating bone marrow require a hospital stay?
Though the procedure is performed in a hospital, donors do not typically need to stay overnight. The procedure usually begins in early morning and lasts into the afternoon. Some donors may stay overnight for observation, but that is not typical. In addition, Be The Match® notes that all costs, including medical, travel and non-medical costs associated with the donation procedure, are covered by the NMDP or the patient’s medical insurance.
Does donating bone marrow lead to any side effects?
Side effects vary from person to person, but marrow donors typically experience some side effects after the procedure. The following are some common side effects reported to Be The Match® two days after the procedure, and the percentage of donors who reported feeling each.
Back or hip pain: 84 percent
Fatigue: 61 percent
Throat pain: 32 percent
Muscle pain: 24 percent
Insomnia: 15 percent
Headache: 14 percent
Dizziness: 10 percent
Loss of appetite: 10 percent
Nausea: 9 percent
Will donating weaken donors’ immune systems?
The amount of bone marrow taken from the body during the donation procedure is not enough to weaken donors’ bodies or immune systems. In addition, Be The Match® notes that bone marrow naturally replaces itself within four to six weeks, and most donors return to their normal routines within a few days of the donation procedure.
Bone marrow donors save lives every day. More information about the donation process and how to register to be a bone marrow donor is available at BeTheMatch.org.