A colonoscopy is a necessary screening test for the prevention of colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer is among the common cancers diagnosed in both men and women each year in the United States, advises Cancer.net. On average, 73 Canadians will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer each day, indicates the Canadian Cancer Society.
A colonoscopy exam can detect changes or abnormalities in the large intestine and rectum that may eventually develop into cancer. Though colonoscopies are effective at screening for cancer and catching illnesses at an early, treatable stage, many people are hesitant to undergo the procedure. That may be due to unfamiliarity with colonoscopies.
Annual colonoscopies are generally recommended for people age 50 and older. Here’s what to expect.
- The day before the colonoscopy you will be asked to fast from solid food and only consume clear liquids. A doctor usually will prescribe a preparatory laxative product that will help to clean out the bowels.
- You also may need to adjust medications you take under the guidance of your doctor, such as those that thin the blood.
- On the day of the procedure, the medical staff will ask you to get undressed and put on a gown.
- Sedation through pill or IV form is usually given to make the experience more comfortable. Because of this, you will likely need to have a ride home after the procedure.
- You will be asked to lie on your side with your knees drawn in. A scope will be inserted into the rectum. The scope contains a light and camera, and is long enough to reach the entire length of the colon. Air or carbon dioxide will be pumped to inflate the colon.
- The Mayo Clinic says the entire procedure may not take long, but it can take up to an hour to recover after sedation.
- After the scope has been removed, there may be some residual abdominal cramping because air has been introduced. It also may feel like you need to have a bowel movement. Walking can help expel that gas and help you feel better.
Colonoscopies are routine procedures. While it can be mildly uncomfortable due to fasting and the placement of the scope, it is an essential procedure for adults over 50.