Health screenings are a vital component of preventative health care. Specific screenings for older adults can help them stay healthy.
Healthline and WebMD recommend older adults schedule these routine tests. The frequency of the screenings may depend on individuals' health histories, so each test should be discussed with a physician during adults' annual checkups.
- Blood pressure check
- Blood test to check cholesterol and triglyceride levels
- Colorectal cancer exam starting at age 50
- Weight screening to check for gains or losses
- Prostate cancer screening for men age 70 and older
- Breast exam and mammogram for women, starting at age 40
- Pap smear and HPV tests at the recommended intervals advised by a doctor
- Hearing test
- Osteoporosis test
- Shingles and pneumococcal vaccines
- Eye exam
- Periodontal exam once per year