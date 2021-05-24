Billions of people across the globe are gaming enthusiasts. A recent ESA survey showed that more than 214 million Americans are playing video games, which can help develop familial bonds.
Furthermore, with more time spent at home, video games may be a way to pass the time and maintain social interaction with friends and other family members. However, excessive gaming may be too much of a good thing. In 2018, the World Health Organization added “gaming disorder” to their International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11), which is the latest list of diseases and medical conditions that health professionals use to diagnose issues affecting their patients.
According to the ICD-11, individuals with gaming disorder have trouble managing the amount of time that they spend playing video games. In addition, gaming may be put ahead of other activities. Over time, excessive gaming may lead to other negative effects, including behavioral issues akin to other addictive behaviors, such as alcohol use and gambling.
The WHO says for gaming disorder to be diagnosed, the pattern of behavior must be severe enough to result in significant impairment to family, personal, social, educational, occupational, or other important areas for at least 12 months.