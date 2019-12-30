What is an ocular migraine?

Headaches can be difficult to handle and hard to see coming. Various things, including the weather, can trigger a headache. The American Migraine Foundation indicates that barometric pressure fluctuates as the seasons change, and those variations can lead to migraines.
Changes in the weather may contribute to ocular migraines, a specific type of headache that tends to catch people off-guard more often than not.
Understanding ocular migraines
A migraine that involves a visual disturbance is called an ocular migraine, according to Healthline. Ocular migraines may develop with or without the pain of a classic migraine headache.
Ocular migraines are different from the sensitivity to light that often accompanies migraines. The eye health organization All About Vision says ocular migraines are characterized by temporary vision loss or even temporary blindness in one eye. Ocular migraines may be mistaken for visual migraines, which typically affect both eyes and resolve themselves more quickly than ocular migraines.
Symptoms of ocular migraines
During an ocular migraine, a small blind spot generally affects central vision in one eye. This blind spot can get larger, making it impossible to see clearly, which can affect one’s ability to drive, operate machinery or read. In most cases, the disturbance to vision will be resolved in about an hour.
Causes of ocular migraines
Ocular migraines are believed to be caused by the same things that trigger classic migraines. The World Health Organization says migraine headaches seem to be triggered by a mechanism deep in the brain that releases inflammatory substances around nerves and blood vessels in the head and brain. Common triggers can include certain foods, beverages, food additives, perfumes and strong odors, glaring lights, weather, or emotional stress.
While ocular migraines originate in the brain, they can be mistaken for a more serious condition called retinal migraine. Retinal migraines involve repeated bouts of short-lasting, diminished vision or blindness. These bouts may precede or accompany a headache, says the Mayo Clinic. A retinal migraine may be the result of diminished blood flow to the blood vessels in the eye due to high blood pressure.
Because many terms are used interchangeably for migraines that affect the eyes, and some are more serious than others, it can be difficult for people to understand which type of migraines they suffer from. Always consult with an optometrist or ophthalmologist about changes in vision to rule out serious conditions.