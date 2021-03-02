What causes kidney disease?

The kidneys perform vital functions in the human body. According to the National Kidney Foundation®, the kidneys filter waste and excess fluids from the blood and return essential vitamins, amino acids, glucose, hormones, and other vital substances to the bloodstream. Without healthy kidneys, a person’s overall health is greatly compromised.
A simple trip to the refrigerator can give people an idea of just how vital their kidneys are to their overall health. When opening the refrigerator, look at a gallon of milk that’s inside and imagine half of it being filled with waste circulating its way through your bloodstream. The American Kidney Fund® notes that each day the kidneys filter about 30 gallons of blood, removing about half a gallon of extra water and waste products in the process. Few people would want half a gallon of waste to sit in their refrigerators, and no one would want that same amount of waste flowing unfiltered through their bloodstream, which underscores the essential role that fully functional kidneys play.
The NKF notes that 10 percent of the global population is affected by chronic kidney disease, or CKD. Such a high percentage may give the impression that kidney disease is not preventable, but that’s not the case. Many of the causes of kidney disease are related to individuals’ lifestyle choices. By learning about those causes and how to prevent them, the global incidence rates of CKD can decline.
• High blood pressure: High blood pressure is a leading cause of kidney failure in the United States. The NKF notes that maintaining a healthy weight and exercising regularly are two effective ways to avoid high blood pressure.
• Diabetes: The Kidney Fund® notes that more than half of all cases of kidney failure are caused by diabetes. While some people are born with type 1 diabetes, which cannot be prevented, many more people develop type 2 diabetes due to unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as eating a poor diet and not being physically active. Type 2 diabetes is preventable, and by taking measures to reduce their risk for it, people are also making an effort to reduce their risk for kidney disease.
• Glomerulonephritis: Glomerulonephritis is inflammation of the tiny filters in the kidneys known as the glomeruli. The Mayo Clinic notes that these filters remove excess fluid, electrolytes and waste from the bloodstream, passing them directly into the urine. The cause of glomerulonephritis is often unknown, but the NKF notes that some cases may be inherited and others may be the result of an infection. According to the Mayo Clinic, glomerulonephritis can occur on its own or as part of another disease, including diabetes. Though the cause of glomerulonephritis is often unknown, taking steps to reduce one’s risk for diabetes may be an effective way to also reduce the risk of developing glomerulonephritis.
The kidneys perform vital functions in the human body. Taking steps to protect them from disease is a worthy endeavor that can promote long-term health.