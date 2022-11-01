The COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to higher rates of depression and alcohol use. For states like North Dakota, the increase rose from an already elevated baseline.
Rising to meet that challenge, Trinity Health recently announced it is partnering with the Swedish pharmaceutical and digital therapeutics company, Orexo, to offer a pair of web-based treatments – Deprexis® and Vorvida® – to help patients manage depression and excessive drinking.
Trinity Health President and CEO John M. Kutch says that with a service area of 25 counties – many in rural or remote areas of North Dakota and Eastern Montana – Trinity saw the value of digitally based options to enable patients to get the help they need.
“Trinity Health is at the forefront of tackling two of the toughest health challenges facing millions of Americans who live in smaller communities across the country,” Kutch said “Community health systems are often faced with unique challenges that require innovative solutions to make care more accessible to our many patients across a vast geographic area. Digital therapeutics provide evidence-based mental health offerings, which align with our goal of prioritizing accessibility without sacrificing quality of care.”
The online treatments use cognitive behavioral therapy techniques to help people make behavior and lifestyle changes. Deprexis® is a 90-day web application for the supplemental treatment of depression. Vorvida® is a 180-day digital program to reduce drinking by helping people identify triggers, break negative behaviors and develop healthier responses.
North Dakota and Montana are among a group of states with the highest prevalence of binge drinking, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately 23% of adults in North Dakota and 20% of adults in Montana reported binge drinking. Additionally, it is estimated that 25% of adults in North Dakota and 27% of adults in Montana experience symptoms of major depressive disorder.
Such statistics line up with the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment conducted by Trinity Health. Interviews and reviews of hospital, county, state and national health data point to mental health and substance abuse as the most significant community health needs.
During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many healthcare workers saw a need for increased mental health support, Trinity Health launched a pilot program to make both Deprexis® and Vorvida® available to its staff and their dependents. Following the success of that program, Trinity decided to make the programs available to patients.
Jeffrey Sather, MD, medical director of the Emergency/Trauma Center, was part of a team that vetted the products. “What’s nice is that it uses smart technology with an algorithm that responds based on your input, so when I go through the program it’s different than it would be for anybody else going through it. I was impressed with the way the modules responded to the way I answered questions and the way it enticed me to continue.”
Signing up for either program is simple. Both Deprexis® and Vorvida® may be prescribed by your primary care provider. The information is confidential, and coverage is accepted by Medicare, Medicaid and other major insurance companies.
Thomas M. Warsocki, vice president of Physician Services, emphasized that digitally-based therapies are not a replacement for behavioral health professionals. “This is designed to be a tangent to what we do,” he said. “COVID taught us that we need to be creative; sometimes it takes more than one approach to work for patients. You need a combination of things to be successful.”
“I think it’s exciting,” Dr. Sather added. “For patients who may have some issues around depression, or they’re concerned that their alcohol use has escalated, I think it’s a good tool. Like we’ve done so many times at Trinity Health, we’re right on the cutting edge of something that’s really new – something that I think will become one of the mainstays of treatment in the future.”