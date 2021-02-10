With the region experiencing subzero temperatures for the next several days, medical professionals are warning residents of the dangers of frostbite, and what signs to watch for.
Wind chills have been dropping the temp down to -35 on some days, enhancing the risk of frostbite for those venturing outside. Nurse Practitioner Anna Wolf with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston said residents need to be extremely careful as they head outdoors, as frostbite can set in within only five minutes of exposure. Frostbite mostly affects small, exposed body parts such as fingers, toes, nose, ears, cheeks and chin.
"It can start off as just some basic numbness and tingling," Wolf explained. "From there we may even see some whiteness in the hands than could progress to a redness, and later stages may show some blueish color in the skin. We want to caution people that it can happen quickly, and without proper medical treatment can become a serious issue."
Wolf said the best way to avoid any level of frostbite is to cover up any exposed skin, making sure you have gloves, hat and some sort of face covering. She added that it's imperative that if you begin to feel numbness and pain while you are outside, to go indoors immediately and try to warm up.
"That numbness should dissipate pretty quickly as long as you warm up," she explained. "If it lingers or there is any type of whiteness to the skin, that would be an indication to seek medical care just to make sure that we assess the tissue and see there's no damage being done."
If you believe you may have signs of frostbite, Wolf said to use continuous, warm moving water to try and warm up. If skin color does not return to normal, immediate medical treatment should be sought.