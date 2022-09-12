Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Water is the most important nutrient our bodies need every day.

If your body overheats and heat exhaustion occurs, symptoms may include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse. The mildest sign of overheating is heat cramps; the most severe is heatstroke.



Tags

Load comments