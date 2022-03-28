Routine exercise is an important component of a healthy lifestyle. Significant exercise benefits all parts of the body, including the heart. In fact, the American Heart Association urges individuals to heed exercise recommendations from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. Those guidelines indicate that adults should get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity (or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity) and pair it with moderate- to high-intensity strength training activities at least twice per week.
Many individuals have no problem taking that advice to heart, and some even go above and beyond. While exceeding exercise guidelines isn’t necessarily detrimental to individuals’ overall health, that doesn’t mean it’s not important to be careful and incorporate routine days of rest into a workout regimen. Devoted athletes may find it hard to know when to step back and take a breather. In such instances, learning the warning signs for fitness fatigue can be invaluable. Routine breaks give muscles time to heal, which can improve performance and reduce injury risk. The National Library of Medicine notes that these are some common signs of fitness fatigue.
An inability to perform at the same level
Needing longer periods of rest
Feeling tired
Depression, which can include feelings of sadness, tearfulness, emptiness, or hopelessness
Mood swings or irritability
Difficulty sleeping
Muscle soreness or a feeling that limbs are heavy
The presence of overuse injuries, which include shoulder impingement, tennis elbow and stress fractures
Loss of motivation
More frequent colds
Unexplained weight loss
Anxiety
Individuals who want to keep going in the face of fitness fatigue should remind themselves of why they exercise. Various factors motivate people to exercise regularly, but that motivation is often rooted in a desire to be as healthy as possible. Overdoing it compromises individuals’ physical and mental health, which underscores the importance of rest and how it’s vital to a successful workout regimen.