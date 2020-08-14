Williston Vector Control will be conducting an aerial adulticide treatment over Williston Spray Block 8 on Saturday, Aug. 15 or Sunday, Aug. 16, weather permitting. The aerial treatment is estimated to occur from 8:30 p.m. onward. A spray block map can be found here: https://www.williamsnd.com/Department/Vector-Control. Spray blocks represent the approximate spray area and are not concrete.
Williston Vector Control uses Zenivex for adult mosquito control treatments, which contains the active ingredient etofenprox. Zenivex is a product approved for use in residential areas by the Environmental Protection Agency.
To avoid mosquito bites, citizens are advised to take extra precautions when spending time outdoors during the hours of dusk to dawn during the summer months. Wearing long sleeve tight knit shirts and long pants, limiting time outdoors during these times, and using a mosquito repellent such as DEET, Picardin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are good actions to take to prevent bites. Citizens can help prevent mosquito re-population by eliminating standing water on their property.
For more information about Vector Control in Williams County, please visit https://www.williamsnd.com/Department/Vector-Control.