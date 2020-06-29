In anticipation of independence day celebrations, Williston Vector Control will be ground and aerial fogging in and around the communities of Williston, Ray, Grenora, and Trenton during the week of June 28 through July 4; contingent on weather conditions.
Both aerial and ground fogging events will occur between 9:30 p.m. and 2 a.m., with work primarily occurring just before and after sunset. Fogging trucks travel slowly, citizens are asked to avoid travelling directly behind and allow 20 minutes after fogging for droplets to settle.
Citizens are advised to take extra caution when spending time outdoors during the hours of dusk to dawn. Useful steps to avoid mosquito bites include wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, using a mosquito repellent such as DEET, Picardin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus, and limiting time spent outdoors during dusk hours. Citizens can help prevent mosquito repopulation by eliminating standing water on their property.