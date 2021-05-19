There will be an open house at the Williston VA clinic from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25.
The clinic, located at 1542 16th St. W, will be open to the public as a way to let more veterans know about their options for health care.
Visitors will have a chance to tour the location and meet the staff, as well as enter raffles for prizes.
There will also be a chance to learn more about what the VA offers, both at the Williston location and more generally.
For more information, visit www.fargo.va.gov.