A program from the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs is giving the training needed to help prevent veteran suicides.
The North Dakota Commissioner of Veterans Affairs has challenged organization leaders in North Dakota to ensure that their members take part in the S.A.V.E. training, a tool created to help recognize the signs and act if someone they encounter may be having suicidal thoughts.
Operation S.A.V.E. is a training program provided by VA suicide prevention coordinators to veterans and those who serve veterans. S.A.V.E. was developed by the Education Corps of the VA Center of Excellence for Suicide Prevention.
According to the VA’s 2020 annual report, an average of 17.6 veterans per day take their own lives. In North Dakota, veterans accounted for more than 10 percent of the state’s suicides. Dan Brown, post adjutant for the American Legion in Williston, said one of the most important things veterans need, especially in Western North Dakota, is more resources for mental and behavioral health.
Those resources can be vital to preventing further loss of life.
“There’s nowhere in Western North Dakota to go to,” Brown told the Williston Herald. “We have put people having mental health emergencies in vehicles and transported them to Bismarck just to get them checked in somewhere so they don’t hurt themselves. Is it the best solution? Heck no. But you have to try.”
S.A.V.E. stands for “Signs,” “Ask,” “Validate,” “Encourage” and “Expedite” and provides simple steps that one can take when speaking with Veterans who are at risk for suicide. The VA launched the S.A.V.E. program in collaboration with PsychArmor Institute, a national nonprofit that provides online education and support to those who work with service members, veterans, and military and veteran families.
Brown said addressing mental health issues and making sure that those in crisis get the help they need, and in a timely, effective manner is vitally important to reducing the number of veteran suicides.
“We’re losing too many of them. It’s unacceptable.” He said. “Without at least trying to help them, it’s unacceptable to let that many veterans a day commit suicide. Most of these veterans are young, they haven’t even lived their lives. They were sent away to fight, it’s what we do, and they come back and they can’t deal with what they saw, the situations they were put in. We’ve got to try to help them. And it’s not just veterans. Losing that many anybodies is unacceptable.”
Brown said the S.A.V.E. training is one tool available to help veterans. The North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs website has a wealth of resources as well, including tele-health options for those unable to receive in-person service. The VA annual reported showed that suicide rates among veterans dropped more than 2 percent among those who utilized VA services.
Brown said preventing suicide can be as simple as making a phone call to see how someone is doing, something he does often and encourages in others.
“Do a buddy check. There are veterans that I check on frequently,” he said. “I’ll ask other people how they’re doing. If they haven’t seen them, I’ll call, if they don’t answer, I’m going by their house. Stop by. Check on your friends and family. Everyone knows someone who is struggling. Just give them a call and check on them.”
Anyone in need of timely crisis suicide prevention resources can reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by dialing 1-800-273-8255. Veterans who call that number can press 1 to be connected to the Veterans Crisis Line, chat online at www.veteranscrisisline.net, or text 838-255.