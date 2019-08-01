It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s...time for Upper Missouri Relay For Life’s 22nd Annual Fundraising event!
On Friday, Aug. 2, the campus of Williston State College will be transformed into a veritable hero’s headquarters, going along with the theme of this year’s event: What’s Your Superpower? Relay teams will have their booths and sites decked out to show off the superhero theme, with cutouts of everyone’s favorite heroes from the Avengers to Batman on hand for people to pose and take pictures with.
The event is the organization’s major fundraiser for the year, and event lead Warren Sundet says the group is aiming for a goal of $200,000 for the year. Sundet added that Relay for Life is currently about halfway to that goal.
The day starts at 11 a.m. with the Basin Kruzers car show, bringing in fabulous rides from all around the area. Special for this year’s theme, the Kruzers are bringing The Batmobile to the show, giving visitors a chance to check out the Caped Crusader’s signature ride.
The show runs until 7 p.m., and attendees are able to vote for their favorite cars in the form of donations, with the winning car raising the most money. The money raised from the voting goes back into Relay For Life, helping them towards their goal.
Sundet said the money raised from the car show and other day’s events go towards finding the causes of cancer and doing the research to fight the disease.
“The American Cancer Society does a significant amount of research to help fight cancer, so that’s one of the big reasons we do Relay, is for the research that the American Cancer Society Funds.” Sundet told the Williston Herald. “We do local support of local cancer patients, nationwide support of cancer patients and also national research to help find out what causes cancer and to stop it.”
The majority of the day’s activities begin at 2 p.m., with the opening of team and survivor registration, the Relay store, silent auctions and Jump-N-Fun inflatables for the kids to enjoy. The Kick-Off Party starts at 4 p.m., with the Welcome, Invocation and Presentation of Colors. There is a free will donation supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and entertainment by Elizabeth’s Dance Expressions from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.
All booths and activities will be closed for the Recognition Ceremony, which begins at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will feature a “superhero welcome,” recognition for sponsors, introduction of teams and the traditional Survivor and Caregiver Lap. At 8 p.m., the Luminaria Lighting Ceremony takes places, honoring all of those who have been affected by cancer. The night has some exciting events happening as well, with bingo at 8:30 p.m., the poker run at 10 p.m. , and fireworks courtesy of TNT Fireworks before the event wraps up at midnight.
Sundet said everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer, making research into the disease that much more vital. That is why, he said, raising money towards that research is so imperative, and why events like Relay For Life are so important to getting people involved.
“It doesn’t need to be complicated, we just want people to be involved,” he explained. “If you stop and make a list of all the people you know, you’d be surprised how many have been affected by cancer. Make that list, then stop and think about how you can get involved and participate and help this fight.”
A full schedule of events for Relay For Life can be find on the Upper Missouri Relay For Life Facebook page at www.facebook.com/uppermissourirelayforlife.