Caped Crusaders, Men of Steel and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes all made a visit to Williston State College on Friday, but they paled in comparison to the true heroes of the day: those affected by cancer.
The Upper Missouri Relay For Life held their 22nd annual event at the college campus on Friday, May 2, with the theme “What’s Your Superpower?” Teams decorated their booths in true comic book fashion, with capes, masks and photo ops with some life-size cardboard heroes.
Kids could try their best to make some heroes run crying to Aquaman as they took turns drenching them in the dunk tank. The Basin Kruzers held their annual car show in conjunction with Relay for Life, raising additional money for the cause. Dozens of custom and vintage vehicles, from the Hot Wheels inspired custom roadster, to a Batman-themed Dodge Charger, cars from all around the region were on display.
The Relay kicked off with the opening ceremony at 4 p.m., and the teams took to the track for the traditional first lap.
Relay had activities throughout the evening, culminating with a fireworks show and luminaria lantern release.