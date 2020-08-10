Understanding spinal muscular atrophy

Many neurological disorders can affect the body. Spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, is a disease that affects motor nerve cells in the spinal cord and eventually robs a person of his or her physical strength.
What is SMA?
According to the organization Global Genes, SMA is the leading cause of death in babies under the age of two. Newborns with the condition appear healthy, but over time their lack of muscular development becomes more apparent and proves debilitating. Intellectual development remains normal, however. SMA affects families of all ethnicities, even those with no prior history of the disease.
The organization Cure SMA says that SMA takes away the ability to walk, eat and breathe. It is caused by a mutation in the survival motor neuron gene 1 (SMN1). In healthy people, this gene produces a critical protein that is essential for the nerves that control the muscles. Without the protein, nerve cells cannot function properly and eventually die.
SMA affects approximately one in 11,000 births, and about one in every 50 Americans is a genetic carrier. A proper diagnosis occurs through genetic testing after an infant or child shows signs of SMA. A positive newborn screening result or prenatal testing also can indicate the presence of SMA. If SMA is suspected, a simple blood draw test can identify it in 95 percent of all SMA cases. The American College of Medical Genetics recommends that all couples planning a pregnancy be offered SMA carrier testing.
ypes of SMA
There are four different types of SMA, according to Boston Children’s Hospital. Type 1 limits muscle function most severely. Many children with type 1 do not live beyond age two. Type 2 is an intermediate form, where children may sit without support but cannot walk on their own. Type 3 is a milder form of SMA and resembles muscular dystrophy. Walking may be possible with some assistance, and children with this form of SMA generally have an almost normal life expectancy. Type 4 is the most mild and only causes mild motor impairment.
Living with SMA
Early intervention can help those affected by SMA. Since the condition occurs when survival motor neuron protein is not being produced, one way of treating SMA is to increase the amount of this protein in the body. Enhancing treatments target genes to help make more usable SMN protein more readily available through a backup gene called SMN2.
Other therapies use medications that help directly with muscle strength and development, which are known as non-SMN-enhancing therapies. Whatever the course of treatment, Cure SMA says that timing is key. The earlier interventions are made, the more likely treatment will be successful.
Learning about SMA is important, as is finding the support families need to help care for their children with this condition. Find out more at www.mda.org/disease/spinal-muscular-atrophy.