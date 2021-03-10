The Alzheimer’s Association is offering two virtual presentations in late March.
The first, titled, “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Middle Stage”. This free presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 9:00 am - Noon. This webinar is free and open to the public; registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Join to hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.
Call: 701-277-9757 or email, nfensom@alz.org to register for the class.
The second, titled, “Effective Communication Strategies.” This free webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. This presentation is free and open to the public; registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
Communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
Call: 1-800-272-3900 or visit https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/ResourceView/Index?id=2137560&profileDefinitionId=93 to register for this class
For more information, call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or visit www.alz.org/mnnd.