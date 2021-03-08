Tuberculosis is a serious respiratory problem

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that has dominated headlines for more than a year. Another respiratory disease also has affected people on a global scale.
The World Health Organization advises that tuberculosis, or TB, is one of the top 10 causes of death and the leading cause from a single infectious agent. A total of 1.4 million people died from TB in 2019.
TB is a serious infectious disease that mainly affects the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, it also can attack any part of the body, including the spine and the brain. Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the bacteria behind TB infections, and it can easily be spread between people through coughs and sneezes. TB was once rare but started becoming more common in developed countries once again in 1985. However, due to stronger control programs in the United States, tuberculosis began decreasing again in 1993, though it remains a concern today. If not properly treated, TB can be fatal, states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
TB presents with various symptoms. Should any of these appear, a person is urged to visit the doctor for testing.
- coughing that lasts three weeks or more
- coughing up blood
- fatigue
- chest pain, or pain with coughing
- fever
- night sweats
- chills
When TB occurs outside of the lungs it will cause symptoms in the areas of the body that is affected.
Certain people are at increased risk for TB. People with HIV/AIDS, IV drug users, people in contact with infected individuals, those who work in healthcare, and people who live or work in areas where TB is common, like prisons or nursing homes, are at a greater risk than the general public.
TB is a treatable and curable disease. Treatment involves taking a standard six-month course of four different antimicrobial drugs, says the WHO. However, medications to treat TB have been used for decades and there are TB strains that are resistant to one or more of the medicines. Second-line drugs may be needed in these cases, but they’re limited. Extensive chemotherapy may be needed for multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB).
TB remains a disease of note and one that can be life-threatening. People concerned about their risk for TB can speak with their physicians.