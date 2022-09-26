John Kutch Trinity Health
Trinity Health

Trinity Health, a nonprofit and integrated healthcare system that serves northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana, announced a partnership with Orexo, a pharmaceutical and digital therapeutics company, to provide digital therapeutics to Trinity Health patients. Trinity Health will now offer Deprexis® and Vorvida® to help patients manage depression and excessive drinking. These web-based treatments use cognitive behavioral therapy techniques to help people make behavior and lifestyle changes. Trinity Health serves over 25 counties and 200,000 people throughout North Dakota and Montana, including many patients in remote areas.

“Trinity Health is at the forefront of tackling two of the toughest health challenges facing millions of Americans who live in smaller communities across the country,” said John M. Kutch, president and CEO of Trinity Health. “Community health systems are often faced with unique challenges that require innovative solutions to make care more accessible to our many patients across a vast geographic area. Digital therapeutics provide evidence-based mental health offerings, which align with our goal of prioritizing accessibility without sacrificing quality of care. There is still tremendous stigma associated with mental health and substance use disorders that prevents many from getting the help that they need. Our new offerings deliver evidence based therapies in a highly private and patient friendly format. With this first-of-its-kind offering, we see Trinity Health becoming a frontrunner among U.S. healthcare systems in making digital therapeutics accessible to patients.”



Tags

Load comments