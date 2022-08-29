Trinity Health is pleased to announce that Melanie Fleming, MSN, RN, was recently named program director of Trinity Health’s RehabCare, an accredited, inpatient rehabilitation center dedicated to meet the functional, vocational, and psychological needs of patients transitioning from the hospital to home.
Fleming will lead dedicated teams of nursing staff, physical, occupational and speech-language therapists, pastoral care, nutritionists and social workers who collaborate to create therapeutic plans designed to help patients regain independence.
“I am excited to work in an area of healthcare that is patient-focused from head to toe,” Fleming said. “The communication and teamwork involved drive our clinicians to create individualized plans and goals that fit the needs of our patients. The level of care provided at RehabCare is unique to the region and I am proud to be a part of that.”
Fleming obtained her degree as a licensed practical nurse in 2005 and worked in the Med/Surgical unit at Sanford Hospital in Fargo for seven years. In 2010, she completed a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from North Dakota State University and later became the supervisor of a family practice clinic in Fargo. In 2014, Fleming moved to Minot and started working with Trinity Health as a clinic nurse. She became a clinic nurse manager later that year for several outpatient clinical areas and continued in that capacity until joining RehabCare. Fleming completed her Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Management in 2020.
Fleming is a member of American Nurses Association and the North Dakota Nurses Association. She and her husband, Zack, have two kids and two dogs. Fleming enjoys attending her kids’ sports activities, camping, and traveling to Minnesota for family visits.