Trinity Health is pleased to announce that Melanie Fleming, MSN, RN, was recently named program director of Trinity Health’s RehabCare, an accredited, inpatient rehabilitation center dedicated to meet the functional, vocational, and psychological needs of patients transitioning from the hospital to home.

Fleming will lead dedicated teams of nursing staff, physical, occupational and speech-language therapists, pastoral care, nutritionists and social workers who collaborate to create therapeutic plans designed to help patients regain independence.



