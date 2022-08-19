Trinity Health celebrated their 100 year anniversary with the public by hosting their "Cookout with the Crew" event on Wednesday. Their slogan, "making more possible," was also the theme of the event.
Trinity Health opened in Minot in 1922, and continues to grow through its employees and the support of the community.
The event featured a meet and greet with first responder personnel and provided the community with an up-close look at Trinity's First Response helicopter. Guests were treated to a free picnic-style meal of brats and hotdogs, chips, and cookies.
“This is our way to thank the community for its support and to recognize the lifesaving work of our prehospital care professionals, who bring such a high level of expertise to every call,” Amy Thomas, Director of Trinity's First Response and Transport Services said.
Thomas told the Williston Herald that Trinity Health's First Response was formed last year as a fully integrated department encompassing ground, helicopter and fixed-wing critical care transports. First Response continues to provide critical care helicopter service for northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana, as well as fixed-wing services in Minot and Williston.
Eric Demory, Nurse Manager for First Response Air Ambulance, was excited that this open-to-the public event allowed the community to meet both the Minot and Williston flight crews.
“We have an airplane stationed at the Williston Basin International Airport,” Demory said. “We try to have a nurse and a paramedic on 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year with the crew house only a few blocks from CHI hospital.”
Demory added that they try to respond in less than 20 minutes.
Roxanne Johnson, a flight RN in Williston has been flying with Trinity for four years and holds over 400 flight hours. Johnson told the Williston Herald that her greatest joy is serving the Williston community and the people that work at the hospital.
“We have a very good relationship,” she added. “Our main goal is to provide the best care.”
Dakota Kimberlin, a flight paramedic in Williston just recently transferred to the Williston base from Minot.
"Events like today are important because it shows the community we are not just some faceless apparatus that's here to fly somebody somewhere," Kimberlin said. "We have the opportunity to show we really care about the communities that we are in."