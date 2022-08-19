Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Trinity Health celebrated their 100 year anniversary with the public by hosting their "Cookout with the Crew" event on Wednesday. Their slogan, "making more possible," was also the theme of the event.

Trinity Health opened in Minot in 1922, and continues to grow through its employees and the support of the community.



Tags

Load comments