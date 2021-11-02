Trinity Community Clinic–Western Dakota will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic Saturday, Nov. 6 at the clinic in Williston.
The booster clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available to eligible adults 18 years and older. Primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available, and seasonal flu shots will also be offered.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has authorized COVID-19 booster shots for people six months after they have received the primary series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines under the following guidelines:
•65-years-old and older
•Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
•Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
•Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
Booster shots are also recommended for all individuals ages 18 and up who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Trinity Community Clinic-Western Dakota is located at 1321 West Dakota Parkway.
Appointments are preferred for Saturday’s booster shot clinic, but walk-ins are welcome. To request an appointment, call 701-572-7711 or use the Trinity Health Patient Portal.
Patients are asked to bring their ID, insurance cards, and vaccination cards. Patients may access the clinic via the main clinic entrance. Masks are required in all Trinity Health facilities. COVID vaccines are available at the clinic during normal business hours.