Treatment options for blood cancers

Hematologic cancers, also known as blood cancers, begin in the bone marrow, the spongy portion at the center of bone where blood is produced. The National Foundation for Cancer Research says blood cancers account for almost 10 percent of new cancer cases in the United States each year. Every three minutes, one person in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer.
Types of blood cancers
Cancer Treatment Centers of America notes that there are three main types of blood cancers: leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.
Leukemia originates in the blood and bone marrow. It occurs when the body creates too many abnormal white blood cells and interferes with the bone marrow’s ability to make platelets and red blood cells.
Lymphoma develops in the lymphatic system from a type of white blood cell called a lymphocyte, which helps the body fight infections.
Myeloma begins in the blood’s plasma cells, which are a type of white blood cell made in the bone marrow.
Other subtypes of blood cancers exist, and doctors can narrow down a precise diagnosis to help determine the best approach to treatment.
Symptoms of blood cancer
Although blood cancers are different, many share common symptoms and signs. However, the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center notes it is important to point out that some people may not experience any symptoms until the disease reaches an advanced stage. Some of the more common blood cancer symptoms include:
• Coughing or chest pain
• Night sweats
• Fever or chills
• Persistent weakness and fatigue
• Frequent infections
• Shortness of breath
• Itchy skin or rash
• Swollen, painless lymph nodes in the neck, groin or armpits
• Loss of appetite or nausea
Treatment for blood cancer
If any symptoms are present, a person should speak with a doctor to figure out the next step. Treatments for blood cancers typically are customized to the individual and based on several factors. These include the type of blood cancer, the stage of the disease at the time of diagnosis, particular genetic mutations, and age and overall health of the patient. Treatments can include:
• Chemotherapy: Drugs that target fast-growing cells, such as cancer cells
• Targeted therapy: Special drugs that block the growth of cancer cells rather than kill cells outright
• Immunotherapy: Treatment that aims to boost the body’s own immune system to kill cancer cells
• Leukapheresis: A technique in which the blood is filtered to remove a portion of the white blood cells, and then returns the blood to the patient
• Radiation: Use of high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells
• Stem cell transplant: Stem cells, which are immature cells that can become new blood cells, are transplanted to restore bone marrow
Individuals can learn more about hematologic cancers by speaking with a primary care physician or oncologist.