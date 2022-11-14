Sometimes it is the little things that make a difference in a person’s life; a smile, a hello or even a hug. On Monday, Thrivent Financial stepped up to the plate to give back to the community when they showed up to the CHI St. Alexius Health Leonard P. Nelson Cancer Center with Jessica George of Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative. The team had 250 bags full of items for the oncology patients.
“They’ve done that for us before. They get together gift bags and just have stuff for our patients,” Radiation Therapist Lacey Johnson said.
The non-for-profit organization has a unique way of giving back to communities. One of their programs, Thrivent Communities, is a grant-based program local teams must apply for. Leading this year’s project was Thrivent Financial Advisor Rachel Linn.
Linn’s dedication, the help of her team and generous businesses who donated items and time made the project a success. The 250 bags for the patients included cards from The Corcocan School and Little Lambs Daycare, port pillows made by the ladies of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, books, snacks and lotions.
“One of the main pillars of Thrivent is generosity. Thrivent is a not-for-profit so they believe in giving back to the community,” Linn said.
For the past three years, Williston has been chosen to participate in the program and 2020 marked the first donation with 100 bags presented to the Cancer Center. During the decision process, a patient that received on of the original 2020 bags reached out to the Williston Thrivent office thanking them for her bag.
“It was such an impact on her. It was a sign that we needed to do this one more time,” Linn said.
Thrivent Financial Advisors Rachel Linn, Kristin Iversen and Ann Nelson coordinated with Jessica George in gathering the items and having a space to put the bags together.