Thrivent donating bags to CHI cancer center

Lacey Johnson, Adam Engh, Jaime Dorval, Heidi Clemes, Kendra Mortenson, Marcia Benway, Kristin Iverson, Terry Oxendahl, Stuart Langager, Greg Everson and Jessica George 

 Marianne Young | Williston Herald

Sometimes it is the little things that make a difference in a person’s life; a smile, a hello or even a hug. On Monday, Thrivent Financial stepped up to the plate to give back to the community when they showed up to the CHI St. Alexius Health Leonard P. Nelson Cancer Center with Jessica George of Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative. The team had 250 bags full of items for the oncology patients.

“They’ve done that for us before. They get together gift bags and just have stuff for our patients,” Radiation Therapist Lacey Johnson said.

donated items

One of the donated bags 
Putting together bags

The team worked together to compile to goodie bags 


