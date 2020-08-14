Buckle up is a simple statement, but there's more to it when it comes to child car safety seats.
To illustrate that point: The North Dakota Department of Health reports that four out of five car seats checked had at least one error in how they were being used. Some had more than that.
The North Dakota Department of Health and Upper Missouri District Health Unit are sponsoring a free car seat checkup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2t at the Williston Community Library parking lot, 1302 Davidson Dr.
“Most parents are trying to protect their children by using car seats, but car seat use can be confusing, which can lead to misuse and possible injury to a child in a crash,” said Keisha Adams with UMDHU.
Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand at the event to answer questions and assist parents and caregivers in proper use and installation of their car seats.
Here are three things you need to know about your child's car safety seat.
1. Pick the right seat
As children grow, different sizes and styles of car seats are called for. There are rear-facing seats, which are the best seat for young children, as they cradle the child to reduce stress to the neck and spinal cord.
A forward-facing seat is usually for children 2 and older. This has a harness and tether that limits child’s forward movement during a crash.
Finally, a booster is a seat that elevates and positions the child so that the vehicle’s seat belt fits properly over the child’s body. Seat belts are used when children outgrow boosters. They should lie across the upper thighs and be snug across the shoulder and chest.
Each type of safety seat has subsets that further customize the fit and positioning for the child.
2. When to use a car seat
Each state has different requirements for how long children must use a child safety seat. In North Dakota, children younger than 8 and children less than 4-feet 9-inches tall must be in a child restraint system. Children between ages 8 and 17 have to either be in a restraint system or use a seatbelt.
In Montana, the rules are somewhat different. Children younger than 6 and weighing less than 60 pounds must be in a car seat that’s appropriate for the height and weight of the child.
During the checkup, car seats will be checked to be sure they are appropriate for the child who is riding in them and that the seats are not recalled or expired.
3. How to install a car seat
The exact process for installing a seat will vary from car to car. There are some standards, however. Seats for young children utilize low anchors that max out at certain weights for installation while most forward-facing and booster seats rely on tethers to install.
At the event Aug. 21, technicians will assist families with installation of the seat, using either the LATCH system or the seat belt. Guidance will be given on how to correctly secure the child in the car seat, including how tight the harness should be, which harness slots should be used and correct positioning of the harness clip.
Each car seat check will take about 30-45 minutes. Parents should bring the car seat instructions and their vehicle owner’s manual. Although not necessary, it helps to have the child present, so he/she can be fitted to the seat.
“I encourage parents, grandparents and others to take advantage of this opportunity," Adams, a certified technician, said. "Don’t wait to have a crash to find out that your car seat was being used incorrectly. Parents are often surprised to learn they were doing something wrong with their car seat, but they are so appreciative when they leave the checkup, knowing their child is riding safer.”
For more information about the checkup contact the Upper Missouri District Health Unit at 701-774-6400.