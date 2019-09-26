At the end of Tuesday's Williston City Commission meeting, Mayor Howard Klug called the state of health care in the city "unacceptable."
With a renewed focus on health care in the region, some people may be unfamiliar with what a Critical Access Hospital designation means for a hospital like CHI St. Alexius Williston.
What it is
Critical Access Hospital is a designation given to eligible rural hospitals by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The designation was created by Congress through the Balanced Budget Act of 1997 as a response to a string of rural hospital closures during the 1980s and 1990s. According to the Rural Health Information Hub, the designation is designed to reduce the financial vulnerability of rural hospitals and improve access to healthcare by keeping essential services in rural communities. To accomplish this, such hospitals receive certain benefits, such as cost-based reimbursement for Medicare services.
The American Hospital Association says that Critical Access Hospitals represent one quarter of all U.S. and more than two-thirds of all rural community hospitals.
What qualifies a facility as Critical Access?
Eligible hospitals must meet certain conditions to obtain the Critical Access designation. Those conditions are:
The facility must have 25 or fewer acute care inpatient beds
Be located more than 35 miles from another hospital
Maintain an annual average length of stay of 96 hours or less for acute care patients
Provide 24 hour, seven-days-a-week emergency care services.
What are the benefits of Critical Access designation?
Some of the benefits include:
Cost-based reimbursement from Medicare, and in some states, they may also receive cost-based reimbursement from Medicaid.
Flexible staffing and services, to the extent permitted under state licensure laws.
Capital improvement costs included in allowable costs for determining Medicare reimbursement.
Access to Flex Program educational resources, technical assistance, and/or grants.
Critical Access status does not mean fewer services offered. The American Hospital Association says that services offered by a facility should be aimed to meet the community's individual needs. As a result, services offered in one community may be different than in another community.
To find out more about Critical Access Hospitals, resources can be found at ruralhealthinfo.org and aha.org.