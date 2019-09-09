The facts about thyroid cancer

The American Society of Clinical Oncology estimates that more than 50,000 American adults will be diagnosed with thyroid cancer this year. In 2017, an estimated 7,000 Canadians were diagnosed with thyroid cancer, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Thyroid cancer is more common than people might know and is the sixth leading cancer among women. In fact, women are three times more likely to have thyroid cancer than men. However, thyroid cancer mortality rates are similar for men and women.
Thyroid cancer is very treatable. Depending on the type and stage at diagnosis, the five-year survival rate for thyroid cancer is as high as 98 percent.
The endocrine disorder resource Endocrine Web says thyroid cancer can occur at any time but is diagnosed more often in people age 30 and older. Thyroid cancer forms in the thyroid gland, which is located in the front part of the neck below the thyroid cartilage, or what would be the AdamÕs apple in men. The American Cancer Society says, in most instances, the butterfly-shaped thyroid cannot be seen or felt. The thyroid is instrumental in regulating many bodily functions, including metabolism and how the body uses calcium. The thyroid also controls oneÕs heart rate, blood pressure and body temperature.
The Mayo Clinic says that although thyroid cancer is not common in the United States, rates seem to be on the rise. This spike could be attributed to recently developed technology can now detect smaller thyroid cancers early on.
Typically, thyroid cancer causes no signs or symptoms in its early stages. Over time, thyroid cancer may lead to:
¥ a lump in the neck that can be felt through the skin
¥ changes to the voice
¥ difficulty swallowing
¥ pain in the neck and throat
¥ and swollen lymph nodes
A lump alone is not indicative of cancer, as many people can have thyroid nodules thought to be tumors. Biopsy can determine which lumps are benign and which are cancerous.
Thyroid cancers are grouped into different types, according to ACS.
¥ Papillary cancer: These grow very slowly and usually develop in only one lobe of the thyroid gland.
¥ Follicular cancer: This is the next most common type, and it generally affects those who do not get enough iodine in their diets.
¥ Hurthle cell cancer: This is a less common type of cancer that is difficult to find and treat.
¥ Medullary thyroid cancer: This type of cancer develops from the C cells of the thyroid used in calcium control.
¥ Anaplastic thyroid cancer: This is another rare form of cancer, and it can develop from another existing thyroid cancer. The cancer cells will not look like normal thyroid cells.
Not much is known about the causes of thyroid cancer. Exposure to high levels of radiation, inherited genetic syndromes and gender are the biggest risk factors. Removing the thyroid or standard cancer treatments can be successful in treating the disease.