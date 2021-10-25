Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal condition. People with Down syndrome may have mental impairment and a higher risk for various illnesses. While the public may be familiar with the hallmarks of Down syndrome, many people may not be aware that there are actually three different types of Down syndrome.
Trisomy-21 (nondisjunction): This is the most common type of Down syndrome and is the result of an error in cell division called “nondisjunction.” The National Down Syndrome Society says nondisjunction results in an embryo with three copies of chromosome 21 instead of two. As the embryo develops, the extra chromosome is replicated in every cell of the body. This type of Down syndrome accounts for 95 percent of all cases.
Mosaicism: This is diagnosed when there is a mixture of two types of cells, indicates the NDSS. Some contain the usual 46 chromosomes, while the others contain 47. The cells with 47 chromosomes contain an extra chromosome 21. Research indicates people with mosaicism have fewer characteristics of Down syndrome than those with other types, but this form is the least common, accounting for roughly 1 percent of all cases.
Translocation: Accounting for 4 percent of cases of Down syndrome, translocation is marked by 46 chromosomes in all cells. However, an additional full or partial copy of chromosome 21 attaches to another chromosome, usually chromosome 14. The presence of the extra full or partial chromosome 21 causes the characteristics of Down syndrome, says the NDSS.
No matter which form is diagnosed, people with Down syndrome have an extra portion of chromosome 21 present in some shape or form. This extra genetic material alters normal development in the body.