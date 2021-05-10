Exercise can encompass anything from jogging on a treadmill to lifting weights to engaging in group cardio classes at a gym. A growing number of women are including pelvic floor exercises in their fitness routines.
A strong pelvic floor is essential for various reasons. According to Maddie Gentile, a certified personal trainer in New York, most women do not consider their pelvic floors until the muscles in this area become weakened.
What do pelvic muscles do?
According to the online health and wellness resource Healthline, the pelvic floor muscles support the bladder, bowel and uterus. They also play an important role in sexual function, increasing the ability to feel pleasurable sensations. During pregnancy, pelvic floor muscles support the baby and contribute to the birthing process.
Side effects of weakened muscles
Various conditions can develop when pelvic floor muscles weaken. Weakened muscles may contribute to urinary incontinence or the more mild stress incontinence, which involves leaking urine after laughing, sneezing or coughing, indicates the Mayo Clinic. Weak pelvic muscles also may cause fecal incontinence.
The pelvic muscles are instrumental in keeping the body upright and supported. Heather Jeffcoat, DPT, founder of Feminia Physical Therapy, says “the pelvic floor works in tandem with the deep abdominal muscles, acting as an internal corset.” Weak muscles may lead to back pain or even uncomfortable sex in addition to incontinence. Furthermore, weakened pelvic floor muscles can contribute to pelvic organ prolapse. According to Harvard Health, during prolapse the uterus, bladder or rectum drops or presses into or out of the vagina.
Pelvic floor muscles can weaken after pregnancy and childbirth. Factors like age, heavy lifting, chronic coughing, and obesity also are factors, states Healthline.
Exercising pelvic muscles
By working pelvic floor muscles through proper contraction and relaxation, women can ensure that the muscles do not become too loose. Kegel exercises are among the most popular pelvic floor exercises.
To find the pelvic floor muscles, one must first stop urination midstream. That action is targeting the right muscles. According to the Mayo Clinic, to do Kegels, imagine you are sitting on a marble and tighten your pelvic muscles as if you’re lifting the marble. Try it for three seconds at a time, then relax for a count of three. Be careful not to flex the muscles in the abdomen at the same time. Aim for at least three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions per day.
In addition to Kegels, squats, lifting the torso into a “bridge” while lying on the floor, or doing a “bird dog” by extending the opposite arm and leg out while supporting the body on the other knee and arm (like a modified plank) can help.
Pelvic floor exercises can be added to any fitness routine. Strengthening these muscles can help avoid injury, pain and other medical issues.