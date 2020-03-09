Over the weekend, the North Dakota Department of Health public health lab tested four individuals for COVID-19. All tests came back negative.
The results of a fifth test were pending Monday, March 9, according to the NDDoH site.
“The process worked how it should,” said state lab director, Dr. Christie Massen. “Concerned individuals talked with their health care providers to evaluate symptoms and travel history and the health care providers reached out to disease control to request the test. We are coordinating delivery from health care facilities to the public health lab seven days a week to ensure quicker results.”
Regularly updated information on COVID-19, including the total number of individuals tested, can be found at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.