Every MVP’s athletic season starts the same: completing a sports physical.
A sports physical is a quick 15-25-minute physical with a provider that helps determine if it’s safe for an athlete to play on a sports team. The North Dakota High School Activities Association requires that athletes have a preparticipation physical on an annual basis. The examination completed on or after April 15 would be valid for the following school year.
The goal of a sports physical is to make sure your athlete stays safe while playing sports and is not intended as a substitute for an annual wellness exam. If you would like your provider to provide both exams during one visit, be sure to mention it when making an appointment so enough time is set aside. The physical has two main components: your child’s medical history and physical examination.
The medical history form includes questions about:
serious illnesses among family members
medical problems and illnesses such as such as asthma, diabetes or epilepsy
previous hospitalizations or surgeries
allergies (to insect bites, for example)
past injuries, including concussions, sprains or bone fractures
whether your child has ever passed out, felt dizzy, had chest pain or trouble breathing during exercise
Medications, including supplements, over-the-counter and prescription medications
During the physical exam, the doctor will usually:
record height and weight
take blood pressure and pulse
complete a vision test
check heart, lungs, abdomen, ears, nose and throat
examine muscles, bones and joints
Sports physicals are required for good reason: more than 46 million children participate in sports each year in the United States and one in three children who plays a team sport is injured seriously enough to miss practice or games. If there are any changes in your child’s health history, like a new injury or you notice new symptoms (such as chest pain or shortness of breath), he or she may need to see the doctor before being allowed to play. Let the coach know of any changes in health.