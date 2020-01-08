Flu cases are on the rise in Williams County, and that has prompted a few restrictions on patient visitors to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center.
The center is restricting visits to the OB unit by visitors who are under 18 years of age, due to the recent rise in influenza cases.
“We realize these temporary steps may cause inconvenience to family members and visitors,” a letter to patients reads. “We appreciate your understanding and support as we make every effort to ensure the safety of our patients and newborns.”
The letter goes on to note that additional restrictions may be implemented based on the prevalence of flu cases in the community.
“Visitor restrictions will be lifted once local officials and CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center determine that a restriction is no longer essential for the safety of our patients.”
Flu cases in Williams County tripled during the last few weeks of December, according to statistics obtained by the Williston Herald from the North Dakota Department of Health.
There were 23 laboratory-confirmed cases in Williams County during the second week of December. That leapt to 62 the next week, and was 61 the week after that.
That brings the county’s total number of cases for the season to 166. That’s not as many as last year at this time — there were 379 cases this time last year. But the spike is an indicator that the bug is going around.
Statewide, there were 1,989 laboratory-identified flu cases, according to a media release from the North Dakota Department of Health.
Many of the cases are youths under age 10, many of whom have not received a flu shot.
The flu is particularly problematic for newborns and for senior citizens. But that doesn't mean it isn't problematic for the young and healthy as well.
While many do overcome the flu and have come to think of it as just a winter rite of passage, individuals do not have to be sick or immunocompromised to catch the flu and die from it.
Juliet Artman is Prevention Team Manager for the Upper Missouri District Health Unit.
“So many people think catching the flu is not a big deal,” she told the Williston Herald. “But, in actuality, you can become severely sick, be hospitalized, and die. People just don’t believe it can happen to themselves or their family members.”
It is not too late to get a flu shot, Artman added, whether from the Upper Missouri Health District or another health care provider.
The benefits of a flu shot begin to accrue immediately, although the full benefits do take about two weeks to develop.
Supplies for the vaccine are still available from the Upper Missouri District Health Unit, as they are from many other health care providers, such as the CHI St. Alexius Pharmacy.