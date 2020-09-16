Smoke from wildfires to the west has created a haze over our area in the last week, but experts say residents need not be concerned about air quality in the region.
Ted Jamba, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Glasgow, Montana told the Williston Herald the smoke was primarily due to the unprecedented wildfires in California and Oregon, and had very little to do with fires in Montana itself, which he said have subsided in the last week.
"Last week we had that cold-front come through, and that did a pretty good job of knocking down most of the Montana wildfires," he said. "So what we're seeing is most of the smoke coming from California and Oregon, not much is coming from Montana."
As Montana is closer to the fires than North Dakota, the effects have been more pronounced for our neighbors, but Zachary Hargrove, meteorologist with the NWS in Bismarck said smoke from the fires is reportedly being seen in the sky as far as Europe. However, Hargove said over the next week, the haze should begin to subside.
"The upper air pattern has been such that it's transporting that smoke directly from those fires in the upper atmosphere across the Dakotas, but we're in the middle of a pattern change right now," Hargrove told the Williston Herald. "So the flow is coming a bit more out of the northwest, so that's working to filter some of the smoke out here in the central part of the state, and that trend will keep happening so that (the Williston area) will start seeing a reduction in the smoke too."
The southwest part of the state may still experience a few smokey days, he added, but that will soon clear out as well. However, he stated, as long as the fires continue, residents across the country could still see smoke filling their skies. While the sight and smell may raise some concerns, the North Dakota Department of Health's Air Quality division said there is little need for worry. Ryan Mills, Manager of the Ambient Air Monitoring Network, said the state has been fortunate in the fact that the smoke has been contained mainly to the upper atmosphere, around 30,000 to 40,000 feet, and has not made surface contact to affect the state's residents.
"Over the last couple weeks, the smoke we've seen has been trapped in the upper atmosphere, which has been great news for me, because I've been able to say 'Hey, everything's been good.'" Mills said. "We've definitely got some smoke in the area, but it's not on the ground, which is something we like to see. Fortunately, this has been the first time that we've had this much smoke in the area that hasn't come to the ground, which is a blessed thing."
Mills said that those in affected area who may concerned with the air quality can visit airnow.gov, which tracks the ambient air monitors across the country, and includes a smoke and fire index to track fire and smoke plumes in your area.