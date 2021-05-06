The Alzheimer’s Association’s Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter and Edgewood Healthcare will present a series of virtual programs designed to shed light on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia beginning in May and continuing through July 2021. The “Six Million Reasons” educational series is open to all and will be presented on Wednesdays throughout the spring and summer.
“Edgewood is proud and honored to partner with our friends and leading Alzheimer’s and dementia experts at the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Robert Ford, Jr, President of Edgewood. “With over 6 million Americans currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, we have 6 million reasons to continue the fight. Now more than ever we need to educate our communities on the early warning signs of the disease, and ensure they know where to find help and how they can join us in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.”
The six-part series will cover a variety of topics including understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia-related behaviors, effective communication strategies and brain health.
According to Heidi Haley-Franklin, Vice President of Programs for the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter, this series will feature specialists who work in Alzheimer’s education and awareness, health providers who offer services and caregivers who assist family members with their needs. “We’re excited to join together with Edgewood and provide these presentations that have proven to be so helpful to individuals and their families impacted by Alzheimer’s,” she said. “We know firsthand the importance of dementia education and providing resources about risk reduction and early detection and diagnosis.”
The virtual series will be presented on Zoom, 12:00-1:00 p.m. CDT on selected Wednesdays. Registration is available online at: https://mailchi.mp/edgewoodhealthcare/alzheimerseventseries or by phone: 701-330-2626.
The complete list of scheduled dates and topics include:
May 26 Ten Warning Signs
Alzheimer's and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior changes that interfere with daily living. Learn about common warning signs of Alzheimer's and what symptoms to look for in yourself and others. Hear from health care providers about the importance and benefits of early detection.
May 26 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer's; the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer's Association resources.
June 9 Healthy Living for Brain and Body
Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to incorporate into a plan for healthy aging.
June 23 Dementia Conversations
This program provides tips for breaking the ice with family and loved ones to address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.
July 7 Effective Communication Strategies
As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. This presentation will explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, help decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help communicate at each stage of the disease. This session will also feature a panel of caregivers.
July 21 Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors
Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. Learn how to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and utilize strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.
About Edgewood Healthcare:
Edgewood houses over 3,000 well-trained staff members in over 60 communities in 7 states, designed for their 4,500+ residents to receive various living and healthcare options. Edgewood Healthcare provides independent living, assisted living, memory care, and healthcare services such as in-home physicians, therapy, home health and hospice in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming and Idaho. As a leading operator of senior living communities in the upper Midwest since 1992, Edgewood offers an array of living options partnered with unique, in-house ancillary services, such as restorative therapy, personalized care, and wellness programs.
About the Alzheimer’s Association:
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. The Association’s vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Free care and support programs are available including care consultations, support groups, a 24/7 Helpline: 800-272-3900 and resources at alz.org.