Though it might not get as much attention as other diseases, bladder cancer is a significant threat for hundreds of thousands of people across the globe.
According to the World Cancer Research Fund, there were nearly 550,000 new cases of bladder cancer diagnosed worldwide in 2018. While bladder cancer can affect both men and women, men are more likely to develop it than women, as the WCRF notes bladder cancer is the sixth most commonly occurring cancer in men compared to being the 17th most commonly occurring cancer in women.
As is the case with many types of cancer, when bladder cancer is detected can greatly improve patients’ survival rates. Data from the American Cancer Society indicates that, between 2009 and 2015, the five-year survival rate for in situ bladder cancer, which refers to cancer that has not spread beyond the bladder, was 96 percent. However, when patients are diagnosed with regional bladder, which refers to cancer that has grown beyond the original tumor to nearly lymph nodes of organs and tissues, the five-year survival rate between 2009 and 2015 was just 36 percent. In that same time period, the five-year survival rate for distant bladder cancer, which refers to cancer that has spread from the original tumor to distant organs or distant lymph nodes, was just 5 percent.
Survival rates vary so significantly depending on how far the cancer has spread, if at all, which only underscores the importance of early detection. Patients play a sizable role in early detection, as they are often the first people to recognize symptoms of bladder cancer. The American Bladder Cancer Society advises people who detect any of the following symptoms to discuss them with their health care providers immediately.
• Hematuria: Also known as blood in the urine, hematuria may be visible to the naked eye or only observable under a microscope. This symptom is typically painless, so people should look at their urine to see if it has a slightly pink or orange hue or if it is bright red, with or without clots. The ABCS notes that many conditions can cause hematuria, so persons who detect it should not jump to conclusions before speaking with their physicians.
• Dysuria: Dysuria refers to any discomfort during urination. Urination should not be painful, but when it is, people should contact their physicians to rule out bladder cancer and other serious issues.
• UTI symptoms with no bacteria present: Some symptoms of urinary tract infection, or UTI, include burning feelings during urination; frequent or intense urges to urinate, even though little urine comes out during urination; cloudy, dark, bloody, or strange-smelling pee and pain or pressure in the lower back or abdomen. The presence of these symptoms without bacteria present could be indicative of bladder cancer.
• Urge to urinate, but without results: An urge to urinate that does not produce any urine is another potential indicator of bladder cancer.
• Flank pain: The ABCS notes that flank pain, which is pain in the lower back around the kidneys, is potentially indicative of bladder cancer.
The threat of bladder cancer should not be discounted. Preventive efforts like learning the symptoms of bladder cancer can help people significantly improve their chances of surviving the disease.