Generations of children and adults with chronic emotional dysregulation leading to suicidality and self-harming behaviors have lacked effective treatment options. Early therapists and psychiatrists recognized the plight of these individuals, but due to the complexity of the illness and lack of scientific knowledge, they were unable to treat them successfully. Many were told they simply could not be helped.

Even now, sufferers of acute psychiatric disorders are often seen as a burden to the mental health system. Some are told they are being manipulative or that they must not want to get better.



