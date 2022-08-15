Jewel Sandy- mission trip
Jewel Sandy, an ophthalmologist at Trinity Health Regional Eyecare Williston, traveled to Sierra Leone in March and led a team of ophthalmologists through a global ophthalmology program to address eyecare needs in an underserved area. During their time in country, the team completed over 200 cataract and oculoplastic surgeries for eyelid tumors, restoring sight to the blind.

Sandy, originally from Sierra Leone, came to the United States at age 12 with her family. Her mother, an employee at a non-governmental organization, had obtained a fellowship for further studies in Public Health. When the fellowship ended, Sierra Leone was mired in an 11-year civil war, so the family never returned. But Sandy never forgot her home.



