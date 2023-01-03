Blink and you’ll miss it. People say that because kids really do grow up fast. Well-child visits help ensure you’re not missing anything when it comes to their health and development.

“Parents sometimes think these well-child visits are just for immunizations, but these appointments are about much more than shots and they’re important at every age,” said Dr. Robert Kemp, MD, CHI St. Alexius Health Primary Care provider. “These are crucial opportunities to make sure growth is on target and catch any health and developmental issues early.”



