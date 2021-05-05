Sanford Health had the first meeting of its community board for the new hospital and clinic to be built in Williston Square.
The community board will provide planning and development oversight of Sanford’s Williston operations and become the first hospital board upon project completion. The board met at the Eleven Lounge, with representatives from Sanford Health and the City of Williston on hand. The board is comprised of local community members with a wide variety of backgrounds, including farmers, doctors and state representatives.
The new board members mingled and got to know each other over dinner as they spoke about what prompted them to join the board, as well as the different things they hoped to bring to the new hospital.
“It was a pretty unique opportunity that was presented to be a part of bringing Sanford to Williston,” new board member Kristin Iverson told the Williston Herald. “We’ve been so fortunate to have good health care and health care options in Williston, and just the idea that we’re able to expand those services more and bring more people in from out of the area is very exciting.”
Iverson said that she looks forward to the diversity of care and services Sanford will bring, as well as the positive economic impact the new hospital will have on the city.
“I think it’s important to have local community members on this board to make sure that community needs are being addressed,” added Whitney Stephenson, another new addition to the board.
Sanford announced in March that they had signed a Letter of Intent with the city build the new hospital and clinic, with an aim to have an agreement completed by Aug. 31. Construction is anticipated to begin late this year or early next spring, concluding as soon as 2024.
Community board members are:
Ward Koeser: Former co-owner, Kotana Communications/former Williston mayor
Charlotte Ferrell: Regional director, Northwest Human Service Center
Sara Kasmer: Accountant controller/oil and gas analyst, K&A Oil
Dan Kalil: President, Kalil Farms
Dr. John Miller: President, Williston State College
Kristin Iverson: Financial associate, Thrivent
Whitney Stephenson: Senior landman, Equinor
Travis Pribula: Co-owner/coach at CrossFit Vokse
Sen. Brad Bekkedahl: State senator representing District 1, Williston City Commissioner
Steve Kemp: Owner, Pro IT/Williams County Commissioner