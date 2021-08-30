Sanford Health continues its plans to move into Williston, looking to break ground next year.
Sanford signed a letter of intent earlier this year, stating they are looking to enhance health care in the Williston community and region. Williston and Sanford Health have been since then to determine details of an agreement, which should be finalized later this year. The agreement will outline project timelines, operational responsibilities and financing.
“We feel good that we’re moving forward,” Dr. Michael LeBeau, MD, president/CEO of the Bismarck region of Sanford Health told the Williston Herald. “In fact, we have follow up meetings next week to discuss timing. We still expect to start construction spring or early summer of next year on the clinic.”
LeBeau said he was recently in Williston and was impressed with the progress happening at Williston Square, where Sanford’s clinic and hospital will be located. Sanford set up a community board earlier this year, who will help provide planning and development oversight of Sanford’s Williston operations. The group will also become the first hospital board upon the project’s completion. LeBeau said the board has been very involved in the process, and that he had met with with them to discuss Sanford’s plans just a few weeks ago.
“We went through all of our plans, and got good sign off from them,” he said. “We went through our recruitment plan, operational plans and just high level timelines. We had a really good conversation with our board and felt like they were in a good spot.”
LeBeau said he would be meeting with the board again within the month. Sanford will be present at an upcoming community Town Hall meeting with the City of Williston to further discuss the provider’s plans for Williston. The City will share project updates on Williston Square and answer questions. LeBeau said the City has great partner for this project.
“It’s been fantastic,” he said. “I’m so appreciative of the City’s vision and their vision of the future and how they want to continue to bring not only medical services, but just services to the region. I think it really is consistent with our long term vision and our long term plan.”
LeBeau said said things are moving along very well, and that he is excited to be through the planning phase and moving on to the schematic phase of the project. He said a lot of work has gone in to the planning, and that he feels like the project is moving quickly. He said as the City itself continues to grow, he feels that Sanford’s long term vision align with that of the community.
“As we plan and get things in place, we feel that it solidifies our vision, and is really consistent with what we thought we would find in Williston; and that a sense of community, and a community that continues to expand.” LeBeau said. “Williston is a growing regional hub, and we can’t wait to be part of it.”