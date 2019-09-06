The Salvation Army has begun their annual Coats for Kids campaign, continuing their long-standing tradition of providing warmth for hundreds of area children.
“There is perhaps a greater need than I think we really realize in Williston for warm winter clothing,” Lt. Rachel Irving with the Salvation Army told the Williston Herald. “Kids grow so fast, and in some cases last year’s coat will not work for this year. There’s quite a large need in town for winter clothing, especially for kids.”
The Salvation Army is collecting any new or gently-used winter clothing until Oct. 17. Coats and other winter items can be dropped off at both Western Cooperative Credit Union locations, American State Bank, Trinity Christian School, Red Rock Ford, Williston Auto, Model Cleaners, the Williston ARC, Country Floral, Cummins Sales and Service, and Northgate Apartments.
Don’t have any items to donate but still want to help? Irving said monetary donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army office at 15 Main Street, and those funds will be used to purchase winter items.
In addition to collecting items, the Irving said the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to assist with the coat distribution, which will take place beginning Oct. 5 and last until all items are gone. Volunteers would assist patrons in finding the materials they need, as well as making sure items are cataloged.
Interested volunteers can contact the Salvation Army office at 701-572-2921 for more information.
The Salvation Army office is open from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon. to Fri.
With more people coming to the area, the need for winter items has increased steadily, which is why Irving said the Salvation Army is making a stronger push for donations to the campaign.
“We’re just here to keep Williston warm,” Irving said. “We’re trying to help the community survive the winter, because by all indications I think it’s going to be pretty rough. So we want to make sure that we’re keeping it in the public eye so they are aware of this need.”
Check the Salvation Army Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SAWilliston for more information on the Coats for Kids campaign and an up-to-date list of places to drop off items.